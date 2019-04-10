Thunder, Cameron Part Ways

April 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that Head Coach Malcolm Cameron will not return for the 2019-20 season.

"I want to thank Malcolm for his hard work and dedication to the organization over the last three seasons," stated Thunder General Manager Joel Lomurno. "Malcolm and I met a few times over the last few weeks and taking his thoughts into consideration we both agreed that it was best for us to go in a new direction."

Under Cameron, the Thunder secured their first full NHL affiliations with Ottawa and Edmonton and returned to the playoffs in 2018 for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

"After three years with the Thunder, I decided that I was ready for a new and different challenge," said Cameron. "I'm very appreciative of the experience both myself and my family had here. I'd like to thank the staff, booster club, ownership and fans for the support they showed the team."

The search for the next head coach is underway as the Thunder prepare for their 28th season, one which will see the ECHL All-Star Game played in Wichita on January 22, 2020.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.