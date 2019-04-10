Texeira Loaned to AHL Cleveland

April 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that defenseman Keoni Texeira (TEX-share-ah) has been loaned to the AHL's Cleveland Monsters.

Texeira, 22, recently completed an outstanding rookie campaign for the Thunder. He piled up 46 points (7g, 39a) in 70 games for the Thunder and also earned a call-up to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds

He finished first in the ECHL in power play assists (29) and power play points (31). The Fontana, California native also finished fifth among rookies with 39 assists.

During the End of Year Awards ceremony, he was named as the team's Defenseman of the Year.

Prior to turning pro, Texeira played five seasons for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks. He served as the team's captain during his fifth year. He sits in second place all-time in Winterhawks history with 344 games played and notched 143 points (39g, 104a) over that span.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.