ECHL Transactions - April 10
April 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 10, 2019:
Cincinnati:
Add Arvin Atwal, D assigned by Rochester
Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Reid Petryk, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)
Delete James Phelan, F placed on reserve
Manchester:
Delete Eric Williams, D loaned to Charlotte [4/9]
Utah:
Add Travis Barron, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
