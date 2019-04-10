ECHL Transactions - April 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, April 10, 2019:

Cincinnati:

Add Arvin Atwal, D assigned by Rochester

Delete Nate Mitton, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Reid Petryk, F returned from loan to Chicago (AHL)

Delete James Phelan, F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Delete Eric Williams, D loaned to Charlotte [4/9]

Utah:

Add Travis Barron, F assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

