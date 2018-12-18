Solar Bears Acquire Aidan Muir, Future Considerations from Komets

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the team has acquired rookie forward Aidan Muir and future considerations from the Fort Wayne Komets in exchange for forward Brady Shaw. Additionally, forward Hunter Fejes has signed a Professional Try-Out Agreement with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

Muir, 23, has posted three points (1g-2a) and two penalty minutes in seven games with the Komets this season.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-3, 183-pound winger skated for Western Michigan University, where he amassed 46 points (14g-32a) and 52 penalty minutes in 118 games for the Broncos program.

The native of Brampton, Ontario played one season of junior hockey with the Indiana Ice of the United States Hockey League in the 2013-14 season, helping the Ice capture the Clark Cup championship after posting 41 points (14g-27a) and 60 penalty minutes in 54 games.

Muir was a fourth-round selection (#113 overall) of the Edmonton Oilers in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Shaw, 26, had 25 points (13g-12a) and 22 penalty minutes in 23 games with the Solar Bears. He had been placed on team suspension on Dec. 15.

Fejes, 24, has 15 points (8g-7a) and 17 penalty minutes in 12 games this season with the Solar Bears. The third-year pro has also skated in seven contests with the Rockford IceHogs while on a PTO with the Chicago Blackhawks affiliate.

