Goalie CJ Motte Returns to Allen

Allen, TX - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, announced today that goaltender CJ Motte, has been reassigned to the Americans by the Minnesota Wild. Motte has been playing in the American Hockey League with the Iowa Wild.

Motte, 27, played in three games for the Iowa Wild this season and had a record of 1-0-1, with a 2.92 goals against average and .901 save percentage.

The resident of St. Clair, Michigan, played in 12 games with Allen this season before being called up. Motte recorded four of the Americans six wins this season.

He will rejoin the team in time for tomorrow night's game against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Americans are currently on a seven-game losing streak.

Cyclones in town for 3 this week- for the first time in three seasons, the Cincinnati Cyclones are back in Texas. Allen has a lifetime record of 1-0-2 against Cincinnati.

Ringing the Bells - Allen Americans players Thomas Frazee and Josh Atkinson will be ringing the bells for the Salvation Army this afternoon from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm at the Walmart in McKinney at 5001 McKinney Ranch Parkway. Come by and make a donation.

