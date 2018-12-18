Idaho's Faragher Named CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Ryan Faragher of the Idaho Steelheads has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Dec. 10-16. It is the fourth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Faragher went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .981 in two appearances against Kansas City last week.

The 28-year-old made 30 saves in a 5-1 win on Wednesday and stopped all 21 shots he faced in a 3-0 victory on?Friday.

A native of Fort Frances, Ontario, Faragher is 3-2-1 in seven appeaerances this season with one shutout, 2.66 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

Faragher has appeared in 130 career ECHL games with Idaho and Utah with an overall record of 64-45-13 with nine shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .907. He also has 27 games of experience in the?American?Hockey League with Stockton, San Diego and Norfolk where he is 10-13-1 with a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Prior to turning pro, Faragher played three seasons at St. Cloud State University, appearing in 98 games with an overall record of 53-34-8 with five shutouts, a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

Runners Up: Martin Ouellette, Orlando (2-0-0, 1.50 GAA, .952 save pct.) and Andrew D'Agostini, Reading (3-0-0, 2.34 GAA, .924 save pct.)

Also Nominated: Zach Fucale (Fort Wayne), Matt Tomkins (Indy), Gordon Deifel (South Carolina), Kaden Fulcher (Toledo) and Matt O'Connor (Wheeling).

