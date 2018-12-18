Wheeling's Brown Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Cam Brown of the Wheeling Nailers have been selected as the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 10-16. It is the second consecutive week that Brown has received the honor, after sharing the award last week with his teammate, Nick Saracino.

Brown scored four goals, assisted on five others and was a +8 in four games last week.

The 25-year-old had an assist in a 3-1 win against Allen on Wednesday, picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss at Kalamazoo on?Friday, recorded four points (2g-2a) in a 5-1 victory over Norfolk on?Saturday and tallied two goals in a 6-3 victory against Fort Wayne on?Sunday.

A native of Natick, Massachusetts,?Brown has 26 points (7g-19a) in 25 games with the Nailers this season. Overall, he has appeared in 89 career ECHL games with Wheeling and Adirondack, tallying 77 points (26g-60a). He also has two points (1g-1a) in 14 career American Hockey League games with Springfield and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Prior to turning pro, Brown tallied 106 points (23g-83a) in 146 career games at the University of Maine.

On behalf of Cam Brown, a case of pucks will be donated to a Wheeling youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners Up: Reid Petryk, Idaho (3 gp, 4g, 2a, 6 pts.),?Reid Gardiner, Kalamazoo (4 gp, 3g, 3a, 6 pts.) and Chris McCarthy, Reading (3 gp, 4g, 3a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Mason Baptista (Fort Wayne), Quentin Shore (Indy), Matt Marcinew (Manchester), Taylor Cammarata (Norfolk), Joey Leach (South Carolina), Tyler Spezia (Toledo) and J.T. Henke (Utah).

