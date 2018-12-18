Komets Acquire Forward Brady Shaw

December 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced Tuesday that they have acquired forward Brady Shaw in exchange for forward Aidan Muir and future considerations.

Shaw, 26, was the Orlando Solar Bears leading scorer with 13 goals and 25 points through this past weekend. The Ottawa, Ontario native is in his second full pro season after marking his ECHL debut last year in Colorado scoring 14 goals and 27 points in 44 games before appearing in 13 playoff games and capturing the 2018 Kelly Cup Championship with the Eagles.

Shaw completed two years of juniors in the British Columbia Hockey League in 2012-13 leading Surrey with 32 goals and 61 points in 42 games prior to winning the 2013 BCHL championship. The forward began a four-year collegiate career with the University of Vermont in 2013-14 posting totals of 37 goals, 40 assists and 77 points in 142 Hockey East games with the Catamounts.

The skater made his pro debut in 2016-17 logging six AHL games with San Antonio and added five games with the Rampage last season.

Muir, 23, started the season with Fort Wayne and registered a goal and three points in seven games with the Komets.

Wings here Friday, Walleye return Saturday-- The Komets will host their third straight home double-header this weekend prior to the Christmas break. The Kalamazoo Wings visit Friday at 8pm and the Walleye return Saturday for a 7:30pm faceoff.

Komets Holiday Visits-- The Komets will be visiting the Vincent Village House at 2827 Holton Ave. in Fort Wayne Wednesday at 3:30pm delivering presents to homeless families with children. Thursday the Komets will visit Parkview North Hospital at 1pm to help decorate Christmas trees in the lobby while delivering gifts to kids in the children's hospital. For more information contact Aubrey Bryan at the Komet office at 260-483-0011 or aubrey@komets.com.

Komet Hockey Tickets-- Single game tickets for all Komet regular season home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow Komet hockey action again this year with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play on WOWO Radio AM 1190 and FM 107.5, and streaming on the web at Komets.com, courtesy OmniSource.

ECHL Stories from December 18, 2018

