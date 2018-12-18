Cederholm Returns, Forward Added

December 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced that Jacob Cederholm has been reassigned to Jacksonville from Manitoba. The Icemen have also signed forward Christophe Lalancette.

Cederholm, 20, skated in seven games for the Moose this season. In 11 outings for the Icemen, the 6-foot-4, 187-pound shutdown defenseman had a plus-nine rating and one assist. The Helsingborg, Sweden product was selected in the fourth round, 97th overall, by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Lalancette, 24, played his first three pro seasons at Tulsa, two under head coach Jason Christie including his rookie campaign. The Icemen faced the 6-foot, 179-pound forward earlier this season when he spent two games in a Solar Bears sweater. In his four-year ECHL career, the Roberval, Quebec native has 76 points (23G, 53A) in 167 games. Lalancette was drafted in 2012 by the San Jose Sharks, round four, number 109 overall.

Jacksonville will welcome the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. with four additional players incuding Cederholm, Lalancette, Garrett Ladd, and Chris Rygus. Mikhail Berdin has also returned to the lineup. It will be the second consecutive game that the Icemen will face a South Division team boasting a six-game win streak.

