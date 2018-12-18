Atlanta Gets Forward Bo Brauer in Trade with Stingrays

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that they have acquired forward Bo Brauer, from the South Carolina Stingrays, in exchange for future considerations.

Brauer, 23, is in his rookie season of professional hockey and has skated in five games for the South Carolina Stingrays thus far. The 6-foot-3, 209-pound forward attended training camp with the AHL's Chicago Wolves prior to the start of this season. The Edina, MN native played the last four years at the University of Notre Dame and earned 13 points (8g, 5a) in 64 career games for the Irish. Brauer will wear #15 for the Gladiators and is available to make his debut with the team Wednesday vs. Greenville.

