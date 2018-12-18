Three in the Third Top the Mavs in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - The Kansas City Mavericks (14-9-1-1) dropped their fourth straight contest, falling to the Wichita Thunder (12-11-3-2) at Intrust Bank Arena Tuesday night in Wichita.

After a rough trip to Idaho, the Mavericks would come out with a lot of energy in the first period, dominating play for the majority of the period. Despite the constant pressure from Kansas City, the Thunder would strike first as a shot off the stick of Wichita defenseman Eric Roy deflected off his teammate Jakob Stukel in front and trickled past Mavericks goalie Nick Schneider to give the home team the early advantage. The Mavericks would continue to grind and set up scoring chances following the Thunder goal. Their persistence would pay off as Darian Dziruzynski would beat Thunder netminder Stuart Skinner for his eighth goal of the season to tie the game at one. That score would hold for the remainder of the frame. Kansas City outshot Wichita 14-7 through 20 minutes of play.

The ice would tilt back in favor of Wichita in the second period as the Thunder outshot Kansas City 11-6, however the Mavs would take their first lead of the contest as David Dziurzynski would match his brother's earlier effort, beating Skinner for his 10th of the campaign. Wichita would continue the back and forth theme late in the period as PC Labrie buried a backhand past Schneider to knot the game at two.

Wichita would retake the lead early in the third period as Labrie beat Schneider with a backhand for his second of the night. With the Mavericks pressing hard for the equalizer, Wichita took advantage of their aggressiveness as Mark MacMillan beat Schneider on a Thunder two-on-one to double their lead. Jeremy Beaudry would put the nail in the coffin for Kansas City with a goal with just under six minutes to play to extend the Wichita lead to 5-2, wrapping up four unanswered goals for the home team. Skinner stopped 26 of 28 Kansas City shots for the victory. Schneider made 22 saves but took the loss.

The Mavericks return home Friday night after their four-game road trip to face the Tulsa Oilers.

