ESPN.Com Names G Andrew D'Agostini the Best Hockey Player in the World of the Week
December 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - ESPN.com's Greg Wyshynski has named Royals goaltender Andrew D'Agostini the "best hockey player in the world of the week."
D'Agostini went 3-0-0-0 for the Royals and made 85 saves on 92 shots (2.34 GAA, .924 save percentage) after signing with Reading on Friday from Macon (SPHL). D'Agostini arrived to Reading Friday after flying from Atlanta to Philadelphia that morning. He proceeded to make 27 saves on 30 shots in his Royals debut Friday vs. Allen, then allow two goals in each of the final two games to complete a weekend sweep against the Americans. It marked the first time in his ECHL career he started three consecutive days and won all the games. Previously, D'Agostini had started three consecutive days once in his ECHL career during the 2017-18 season with Brampton.
D'Agostini has played 51 career ECHL games, going 24-18-2-3 with a 3.30 goals against average and .893 save percentage.
