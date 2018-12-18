ECHL Transactions - December 18
December 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 18, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Jeremy Brodeur, G
Wheeling:
Danny Tirone, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete John Edwardh, F recalled by Binghamton [12/15]
Brampton:
Add Jonathan Racine, D assigned by Belleville
Add Francois Beauchemin, F assigned by Belleville
Delete Chase Golightly, D placed on reserve
Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Brady Shaw, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Aidan Muir, F traded to Orlando
Greenville:
Add Kevin Miller, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Globke, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Christophe Lalancette, F signed contract, added to active roster
Kansas City:
Add Nick Schneider, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary
Newfoundland:
Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Orlando:
Add Brady Shaw, F team suspension lifted
Delete Brady Shaw, F traded to Fort Wayne
Delete Tayler Thompson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)
Delete Hunter Fejes, F loaned to Manitoba
South Carolina:
Delete Bo Brauer, F traded to Atlanta
Delete Joey Leach, D loaned to Hershey
Utah:
Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Wichita:
Add Gabriel Verpaelst, D signed contract
Delete Gabriel Verpaelst, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)
Worcester:
Add Alex Adams, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)
Delete David Quenneville, D placed on reserve
