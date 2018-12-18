ECHL Transactions - December 18

December 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, December 18, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Jeremy Brodeur, G

Wheeling:

Danny Tirone, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete John Edwardh, F recalled by Binghamton [12/15]

Brampton:

Add Jonathan Racine, D assigned by Belleville

Add Francois Beauchemin, F assigned by Belleville

Delete Chase Golightly, D placed on reserve

Delete Mathieu Gagnon, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Brady Shaw, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Aidan Muir, F traded to Orlando

Greenville:

Add Kevin Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Globke, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Christophe Lalancette, F signed contract, added to active roster

Kansas City:

Add Nick Schneider, G assigned from Stockton by Calgary

Newfoundland:

Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Orlando:

Add Brady Shaw, F team suspension lifted

Delete Brady Shaw, F traded to Fort Wayne

Delete Tayler Thompson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/17)

Delete Hunter Fejes, F loaned to Manitoba

South Carolina:

Delete Bo Brauer, F traded to Atlanta

Delete Joey Leach, D loaned to Hershey

Utah:

Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Wichita:

Add Gabriel Verpaelst, D signed contract

Delete Gabriel Verpaelst, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/18)

Worcester:

Add Alex Adams, D added to active roster (claimed from Maine)

Delete David Quenneville, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.