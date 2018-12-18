Cam Brown Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that forward Cam Brown has been selected as Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week for the week of December 10-16.

Brown, 25, is having a month for the ages, as he has racked up six goals, 12 assists, and 18 points during a seven-game point streak. Last week, Cam led the ECHL in scoring for the second week in a row, tallying four goals, five assists, and nine points, as the Nailers went 3-0-1 to climb over the .500 mark for the first time this season. The Natick, Massachusetts native started the week with one assist in a 3-1 win over Allen on Wednesday, before dishing out a pair of helpers in a 4-3 overtime defeat to Kalamazoo on Friday. Brown's best performance came in Saturday's 5-1 triumph over Norfolk, as he collected four points for the second time in seven days, scoring twice and assisting on two other markers. Cam closed out the week with two more goals in Wheeling's 6-3 victory against Fort Wayne.

Brown becomes the first Wheeling player ever to be chosen as Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week in consecutive weeks, while becoming the fifth player in league history to achieve the feat. The last player to win the award back-to-back times was Mark Derlago of the 2009-10 Idaho Steelheads. Cam is the third Nailer to earn multiple ECHL Player of the Week honors in the same season, joining Nick Petersen (2010-11) and Cody Sylvester (2013-14).

On behalf of Cam Brown, a case of pucks will be donated to the Wheeling Amateur Hockey Association (WAHA) by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 39,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

