Josh Anderson Returns to Grizzlies Roster
December 18, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Josh Anderson has been assigned to the Utah Grizzlies as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Anderson started the 2018-19 season with the Utah Grizzlies, where he appeared in 17 games and had 1 assist. Anderson was drafted in the 3rd round (71st overall) by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
The Grizzlies next home game is December 28th against the Allen Americans. For tickets go to utahgrizzlies.com or call the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.
Upcoming Promotions
December 28th vs Allen Americans - AFCU Friday (tickets start at $8 for AFCU members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card at Maverik Center Box Office)
December 29th vs Allen Americans - Team Poster Giveaway courtesy of Metro by T-Mobile. Postgame Skate with Team.
January 2nd vs Wichita Thunder - Wendy's Wednesday (tickets staring at $10 with voucher from Wendy's)
January 4th vs Wichita Thunder - AFCU Friday. Knock Your Socks off Presented by Ford (Sock drive. Bring new and unused socks to the game).
January 5th vs Wichita Thunder - Ladies Night.
