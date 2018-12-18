Stephens Receives AHL Call Up

Cincinnati, OH - Cincinnati Cyclones defenseman Devante Stephens has been recalled by the Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Hailing from White Rock, BC, Stephens is second on the Cyclones in defenseman scoring with five goals and 10 assists in 24 games, and he leads the ECHL with a plus-22 on-ice rating. Currently in his second pro season, Stephens accounted for four goals and nine assists in 26 combined games between the Cyclones and Americans last season.

Prior to turning pro, the White Rock, BC native spent three seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Kelowna Rockets. In 203 WHL games, the Buffalo Sabres draft selection posted 19 goals and 38 assists, along with 166 minutes in penalties, and helped lead the team to a WHL championship in 2015.

