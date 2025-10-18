Sofia Huerta Scores Her First Goal of the Regular Season with a Vital Spot Kick!#nwsl
Published on October 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC YouTube Video
Subscribe Now: youtube.com/@NWSLsoccer
Follow us on: - TikTok: http://tiktok.com/@nwslsoccer - Instagram: http://instagram.com/nwsl/ - Twitter: http://x.com/NWSL - Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/NWSL
#nwsl #highlights #goals #soccer
Check out the Seattle Reign FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 17, 2025
- Manaka Nets Hat Trick To Lead Courage Past Bay - North Carolina Courage
- Monaghan's Fourth Goal of NWSL Season Not Enough as Royals Fall, 2-1, in Seattle - Utah Royals FC
- Preview: Spirit Wraps up Regular Season Home Schedule with Championship Rematch Against Pride - Washington Spirit
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit on CBS - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play at Washington in Primetime Matchup - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Host Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday - Houston Dash
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Deborah Abiodun Called up to Nigeria Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
- 12 San Diego Wave FC Players Called up for October FIFA International Window - San Diego Wave FC
- Washington Spirit to Host CVS Health Day in Final Home Match Before Playoffs - Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave FC and Hydrafacial Announce New Partnership to Celebrate Confidence and Skin Health - San Diego Wave FC
- Racing Activates Lund, Pokorny from Season-Ending Injury List - Racing Louisville FC
- Preview: NC Courage vs. Bay FC - North Carolina Courage
- Four Gotham FC Players Earn National Team Selections for October Window - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Hosts Utah Royals FC in Final Home Match of the Regular Season at Lumen Field on Friday
- Seattle Reign FC to Return to 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational
- Seattle Reign FC Announces Multi-Year Upper-Back Kit Partnership with Paula's Choice Skincare
- Seattle Reign FC Captain Lauren Barnes to Retire from Professional Soccer at End of 2025 NWSL Season
- Reign FC Earns 1-1 Comeback Draw Against Bay FC at Lumen Field on Friday Night