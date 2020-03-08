Six-Game Point Streak Snapped vs. Brampton, 3-1

Reading, PA - Reading Royals forward Matthew Strome scored the team's first goal with 1:25 to go, but an empty-netter by Cam Bakker prevented a potential tying marker in a 3-1 loss vs. the Brampton Beast Sunday at Santander Arena. Reading has two games in hand on Brampton and leads the Beast by seven points for second place in the North. The Royals are 5-1-0-1 over the last seven games, a run that clinched a berth in the 2020 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Kelly Cup Playoff tickets start at just $13 ($10 for kids) and call âª610-898-7825 for more details.

Before the Royals' puck drop, Allentown Fire and Police defeated the Reading Fire and Police, 8-3, in the 15th annual Battle of the Badges game.

Sunday's game was scoreless entering the third. Beast forwards Connor Sanvido and Anthony Nigro (PPG) provided Brampton a 2-0 edge with a pair of strikes in the opening 8:54 of the third.

The Strome goal came with Royals netminder Tom McCollum (L, 17 saves, 2 GA) off the ice for an extra skater. Frank DiChiara lifted the puck over to Eric Knodel at the deep slot. Knodel then set up Strome at the right post for his ninth of the season.

Jamie Phillips blocked 20 shots in victory.

Following a game at Wheeling Tuesday at 10:45 a.m., Reading is home for the first-ever "Green Ice Weekend" Mar. 13-14 with multiple chances to win luxury prizes ($10,000 Friday, Jeep Compass Limited Saturday pres. by Savage Auto Group) if a fan can guess which Royals player will record a hat trick. Reading will wear special theme jerseys on both nights. Grab $1 green beers and $1 domestics on Friday and giveaways both nights (Deibler Dental Coaster on Friday, BSOHA Puck on Saturday).

Scoreless through 40

Sunday marked the first time since Nov. 16 the Royals were scoreless in a game through the first two periods. In that Nov. 16 win, Corey Mackin scored the game's only goal in overtime, the second time in 2019-20 the Royals have won a game by a 1-0 score. Reading has scored in 24 of the last 26 second periods.

Power play minutes

Both Reading and Brampton had five power-play chances and the clubs combined for 86 power-play opportunities in eight season series matchups.

The Royals and Beast split the series, 4-4-0-0. Reading went 8-for-50 against Brampton on the man up (16%) and yielded six goals in eight contests (30-for-36, 83.6%).

