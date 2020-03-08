Solar Bears Announce Updated Location for Planet Smoothie Meet-And-Greet

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced an update to the list of Planet Smoothie® locations that will be visited this afternoon from 2-4 p.m. to sign autographs for fans present.

Instead of visiting Store #18393 - 12720 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32837, the Solar Bears will now be present at Store #18122 - 415 N Orange Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789.

In addition to the aforementioned revision, the Solar Bears will continue to visit the following Planet Smoothie locations this afternoon:

Store #18315 - 7824 W Sand Lake Road, Orlando, FL 32819

Store #18435 - 4104 Millenia Boulevard, Suite 110, Orlando, FL 32839

Store #18453 - 8827 Conroy-Windemere Road, Orlando, FL 32835

Store #18478 - 2441 S Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32806

Store #19153 - 16412 New Independence Parkway, Suite 110, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Fans who visit these locations will receive a free pack of Solar Bears player cards during the meet-and-greet sessions, while supplies last.

As a special offer, any fans who visit the participating locations during this time wearing their Solar Bears gear will be able to purchase any 22 oz. smoothie for just $4. Fans who spend at least $10 during their visit will receive a limited-edition Solar Bears / Planet Smoothie hockey puck, while supplies last.

The hockey club partnered with Planet Smoothie earlier this season to unveil Solar Beary Blast, a custom smoothie made with açaÃ­, blueberries, strawberries, bananas that is now available throughout participating central Florida locations as the Official Smoothie of the Orlando Solar Bears.

The Solar Bears return to action Wednesday, March 11 when they host the South Carolina Stingrays for a Wine Down Wednesday - fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

