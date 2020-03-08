Desharnais Returns from Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that Bakersfield has loaned defenseman Vincent Desharnais to the Thunder.

Desharnais, 23, returns to Wichita after being recalled on February 15. The Providence College product has been a steady presence on the Thunder blueline during his rookie season. He has 13 assists in 29 games for Wichita.

During his collegiate career, he served as an alternate captain during his junior and senior campaigns. Desharnais was named as 2019 Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman and was a nominee for the 2019 Hockey Humanitarian Award during his senior year. He finished his career with 29 points (8g, 21a) in 131 career games for the Friars.

Wichita continues its seven-game road trip this afternoon against Kansas City at 4:05 p.m.

