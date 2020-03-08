Desharnais Returns from Bakersfield
March 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that Bakersfield has loaned defenseman Vincent Desharnais to the Thunder.
Desharnais, 23, returns to Wichita after being recalled on February 15. The Providence College product has been a steady presence on the Thunder blueline during his rookie season. He has 13 assists in 29 games for Wichita.
During his collegiate career, he served as an alternate captain during his junior and senior campaigns. Desharnais was named as 2019 Hockey East Best Defensive Defenseman and was a nominee for the 2019 Hockey Humanitarian Award during his senior year. He finished his career with 29 points (8g, 21a) in 131 career games for the Friars.
Wichita continues its seven-game road trip this afternoon against Kansas City at 4:05 p.m.
Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 8, 2020
- Desharnais Returns from Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Clint Windsor to Return to Solar Bears from AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - March 8 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Playoff-Bound Royals Host Brampton Sunday at 4:00 - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Announce Updated Location for Planet Smoothie Meet-And-Greet - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, March 8, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Americans Third Period Rally Falls Short - Allen Americans
- Grizz Win a 7-4 Thriller in Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Win Streak Snapped in 5-4 Loss to Stingrays - Idaho Steelheads
- Quince's Late Strike Lifts Rays over Steelheads - South Carolina Stingrays
- Super Skunk Apes: Four Answered Goals Lead to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.