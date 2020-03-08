Americans Third Period Rally Falls Short

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing) Allen Americans defenseman Jack Sadek vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 4-2 decision to the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday night in front of a packed house of 5,523 at Allen Event Center.

Charlie Sampair led the way for the Tulsa Oilers scoring two goals, his 20th and 21st of the season. The Oilers built a 2-0 lead with goals in the first and second period. Tulsa outshot the Americans 23 to 18 through the first 40 minutes of play.

The Americans didn't get their game going until the third period scoring two goals in 22 seconds to tie the game at 2-2. Olivier Archambault netted his 18th of the season at the 9:32 mark of the frame from Jack Sadek and Alex Breton. Then Jared VanWormer scored his 22nd of the year at 9:54 of the period to even the game at 2-2. Tulsa regained the lead later in the period when Steven Ruggiero fired one that found it's way past Allen goalie Andrew Shortridge to put the Oilers in front for good. Tulsa added an empty netter in the final minute to secure the victory.

In the first game of the hockey doubleheader on Saturday, the Allen Police Department defeated the Allen Fire Unit 5-4 in a shootout. With the victory, the Police have cut the Fire lead to 6-5 in the overall series. Allen Police have won three straight years in a row.

Three Stars:

1. TUL - S. Ruggiero

2. ALN - A. Breton

3. TUL - B. Gates

