IceMen Earn Another Point in 2-1 Overtime Loss to Greenville
March 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - Michael Pelech scored at 4:15 of overtime to left the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 2-1 win over the Jacksonville Icemen at Veterans Memorial Arena Sunday afternoon. The game marked the third overtime game in as many days for the Icemen. Jacksonville collects five of a possible six points on the weekend.
The Icemen generated a plethora of quality scoring opportunities in the opening period of play, but goaltender Jake Kupsky turned aside all 14 shot thrown his direction. Despite the good start, the Icemen would still find themselves trailing at the first break.
Former Icemen forward Jimmy Lodge steered a pass to Dylan MacPherson at the left circle. MacPherson snapped a shot that clanked a shot bar down behind Icemen netminder Adam Carlson to give the Swamp Rabbits a 1-0 advantage.
Greenville controlled the tempo in the second period, generating a 14-2 shots on goal edge at one point in the middle frame. Despite this, the Icemen scored the lone goal on just their third and final shot of the period. Wacey Rabbit gathered the puck deep in the corner and elected to skate it to the side of the crease. Rabbit banked a shot off the skate of Kupsky that clipped into the net for the tying tally.
Both teams held each other in check during the third period to force the Icemen to overtime for third time in as many days.
The two teams exchanged chances in the extra session, but Greenville claimed the game when Michael Pelech scored off a rebound from a Kamerin Knault shot in the slot to seal the contest 2-1.
Jacksonville continues their homestand on Friday (March 13) against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m.
Broadcast Information: Fans can catch all game broadcasts at www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or watch the game online at ECHL.TV
Upcoming Home Game & Promotions
Friday, March 13, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - It's a Wendy's Fry-Day Game. Fans can receive 4-tickets, 4-Icemen Mini Sticks and 4- Dave's Single Combos! Details available at www.jaxicemen.com or by calling 904-602-7825.
Friday, March 14, vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m. - Cancer Awareness Night! Join us in fight against cancer by wearing your pink to the game. The Icemen will wear special pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit local cancer charities.
