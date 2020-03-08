Comeback Kids: Wichita Scores Three-Unanswered, Comes Back to Sweep Weekend Set vs. KC
March 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - For the first time this season, Wichita won back-to-back games on the road with a comeback win at Kansas City, 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
Stefan Fournier potted the game-winner late in the third and Mitch Gillam held down the fort for his 15th win of the year.
Kansas City got off to a good start, scoring twice in the first 20 minutes. At 14:32, Mason Morelli got in behind the defense and scored to make it 1-0. Dylan Fitze made it 2-0 as he redirected a wrist shot from the blueline at 16:58.
Towards the end of the second, Wichita started to generate scoring chances and cashed in at 13:17 when Jacob Graves found Lane Bauer near the net and he re-directed a backhand past Nick Schneider to make it 2-1.
Garrett Schmitz tied the game at 9:30 of the third as he hammered a one-timer from the left circle past Schneider. At 13:31, Fournier gave Wichita its first lead of the game as he re-directed a pass from Ostap Safin and made it 3-2. Kansas City pulled Schneider down the stretch, but the Thunder held on for the win.
The Thunder have scored power play goals in six-straight games. Fournier has goals in back-to-back games on the weekend. Schmitz notched his 7th of the year while Bauer collected his 2nd of the season.
Wichita travels to Fort Wayne on Wednesday night to face the Komets.
