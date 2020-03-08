Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, March 8, 2020

March 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs. Jacksonville Icemen

Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Veterans Memorial Arena Home Game #29

Referee: Casey Terreri (#14) Linesmen: Trent Williams (#48) & Tarrington Wyonzek (#88)

Broadcast Information: www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen & ECHL.TV

About Today's Game: The Icemen are coming off back-to-back overtime wins and continue to gain ground in the South Division playoff race. This afternoon the Icemen (54 pts) have an opportunity to pull within five points of the fourth place Swamp Rabbits (61 pts) and within six points of third place Atlanta (62 pts). Greenville is coming off a 4-1 road loss to the Florida Everblades last night.

Series History: Today's contest marks the seventh and final meeting of the season between the two clubs.....Greenville leads the season series 4-1-1-0 while Jacksonville leads the All-Time series 15-9-1-0.

About the Icemen: Veteran Mike Hedden extended his points streak to five games (4g, 2a). IN addition, Hedden has collected points in nine of his last 11 games, while scoring nine goals during this nine game stretch......Rookie forward Bobby Lynch is currently riding a four-game point streak and has registered a goal and three assists in the last four games.....The Icemen have now won their last five games decided in overtime

About the Swamp Rabbits: Liam Pecararo leads Greenville in scoring against Jacksonville this season with seven points (3g, 4a). Pecararo leads the Swamp Rabbits with 23 goals....Former Icemen forward Jimmy Lodge was recently acquired by Greenville. Lodge played in the Icemen's inaugural season in Jacksonville....The Swamp Rabbits are tied for third in the league with 12 shorthanded goals. Subsequently, the Icemen have surrendered the most shorthanded goals in the league with 16.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Today is a Publix Family Funday Game. The Icemen will wear the Pub Sub jerseys! It is also Pucks & Paws as many of our four-legged friends will be on hand, presented by Forever Vets Animal Hospital.

Friday, March 13, vs. Florida, 7:00 p.m. - It's a Wendy's Fry-Day Game. Fans can receive 4-tickets, 4-Icemen Mini Sticks an 4- Dave's Single Combos! Details available at www.jaxicemen.com or by calling 904-602-7825.

Friday, March 14, vs. South Carolina, 7:00 p.m. - Cancer Awareness Night! Join us in fight against cancer by wearing your pink to the game. The Icemen will wear special pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit local cancer charities.

