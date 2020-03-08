Grizz Win a 7-4 Thriller in Rapid City

March 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





Rapid City, South Dakota - The Utah Grizzlies scored 3 unanswered goals in the third period to turn a 4-4 tie into a 7-4 victory over the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night.

Travis Barron got the party started for Utah as he scored on a delayed penalty 8:21 into the contest. Rush tied it up on the power play with Keeghan Howdeshell's 13th of the year. Rush went 3 for 5 on the power play, while Utah went 2 for 6. Mitch Maxwell scored with 22 seconds left in the first to give the Grizz a 2-1 lead after 1.

Yuri Terao scored on a rebound for his 18th of the year 1:40 into the second. Terao led Utah with 6 shots. Joe Wegwerth added to the lead on a rebound from a Taylor Richart shot for his 14th of the year. Rush got goals from Matteo Gennaro and Tyler Coulter later in the second period as Utah led 4-3 heading into the third.

Coulter scored his 2nd power play goal of the game 4:05 into the third to tie it up at 4-4. Ty Lewis gave Utah a lead as he converted on a rebound from a Terao shot 7:18 into the third. Lewis added a power play goal less than 2 minutes later for some insurance. Christian Horn scored with 6:03 left in regulation. It was Horn's debut with the Grizzlies, as he was acquired on March 5th in a trade with the Indy Fuel.

Lewis had 2 goals and 3 assists. Yuri Terao and Joe Wegwerth each had 1 goal and 2 assists. Taylor Richart had 3 assists.

Brad Barone gets the win for Utah as he stopped 33 of 37 shots. Rapid City's Gordon Defiel stopped 27 of 34 in the loss.

With Idaho losing 5-4 to South Carolina on Saturday night that means Utah is now tied with Idaho for 2nd place in the division with 79 points.

Grizzlies return home for a 3 game weekend series against the Allen Americans on March 13th-15th. Tickets are available now at the Maverik Center box office or Utahgrizzlies.com. Military Night is on March 14th where the Grizzlies will honor and thank those who have served the country.

3 Stars.

1. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 2 goals, 3 assists.

2. Yuri Terao (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Joe Wegwerth (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 8, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.