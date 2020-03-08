Clint Windsor to Return to Solar Bears from AHL

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that rookie goaltender Clint Windsor has been released from his Professional Try-Out agreement (PTO) with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League and is expected to report to Orlando. The Solar Bears have also announced the release of rookie forward J.M. Piotrowski and defenseman Zane Schartz.

Windsor, 26, has appeared in 29 games this season with the Solar Bears, posting a 14-12-2 record with four shutouts, a 2.51 goals-against average and is currently fourth in the ECHL with a .925 save percentage. After signing his PTO with Belleville on March 3, he dressed for each of Belleville's three subsequent games, but served as Alex Dubeau's backup and did not see game action.

Piotrowski, 24, recorded two penalty minutes in three games with Orlando.

Schartz, 25, posted two points (1g-1a) and two penalty minutes in eight games with the Solar Bears.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return to action Wednesday, March 11 when they host the South Carolina Stingrays at 7 p.m. for a Wine Down Wednesday - fans can take advantage of $5 wine specials during the game.

