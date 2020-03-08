Steelheads Win Streak Snapped in 5-4 Loss to Stingrays

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (36-18-7) saw their eight-game win streak end to close the homestand, falling 5-4 to the South Carolina Stingrays (44-13-4) on Saturday night from CenturyLink Arena in front of 5,316 fans, the 20th sellout of the season. The Steelheads ended the homestand with a 8-1-0 record.

The Steelheads netted the opening goal tonight at 10:53 of the first period when forward Diego Cuglietta patiently waited for an opening to come and slipped a shot through the five-hole to jump ahead 1-0. The Stingrays began a run of three-unanswered goals at 16:11 on a goal by defenseman Jesse Lees in-transition to tie the game, 1-1.

In the second period, the Stingrays continued their run at 8:55 on a spinning shot by forward Cameron Askew from the left circle to take the lead followed by another goal at 11:12, this time from forward Jaynen Rissling on a rebound tap at the left post, for the 3-1 advantage. The Steelheads answered quickly back with two goals in just over one minute. Steelheads forward Jonathan Charbonneau converted on the power play on a shot from the high slot at 12:28 followed by a one-time shot at the left dot by defenseman Eric Sweetman at the end of a net-front flurry to send the game tied, 3-3, into the final frame.

The Stingrays jumped out early in the third period with a goal from defenseman Tom Parisi at 2:37 for the one-goal edge, 4-3. At the end of a late power play at 13:08, Charbonneau fed Steelheads forward Colby McAuley across the zone for a one-time shot in the right circle to draw back even again at 4-4. However, Stingrays forward Marly Quince touched a pass into the net at 17:04, and the Steelheads could not come back in the eventual 5-4 loss.

Stingrays goaltender Logan Thompson (23-8-1) turned away 45 of 49 shots in the win, while Steelheads netminder Colton Point (7-9-2) halted 24 of 29 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads begin a three-game road weekend against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, Mar. 13 at 7:05 p.m. from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" & ECHL.tv.

