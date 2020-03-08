ECHL Transactions - March 8

March 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 8, 2020:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):

Cincinnati:

Austin Shaw, G

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Newfoundland:

Alec Baer, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Cincinnati:

Add Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Delete Pascal Aquin, F placed on bereavement leave

Greenville:

Add Hayden Hawkey, G added to active roster (claimed from Kansas City)

Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG

Kansas City:

Add Matt Schmalz, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Galt, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Emerson Clark, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)

Add Tyler Spezia, F assigned by Grand Rapids

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from reserve

Delete Olle Eriksson-Ek, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Wichita:

Add Vincent Desharnais, D assigned by Bakersfield

Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Olsen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)

Add Beau Starrett, F assigned by Bakersfield [3/7]

