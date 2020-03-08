ECHL Transactions - March 8
March 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 8, 2020:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (Unrestricted Free Agents):
Cincinnati:
Austin Shaw, G
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Newfoundland:
Alec Baer, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Cincinnati:
Add Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Delete Pascal Aquin, F placed on bereavement leave
Greenville:
Add Hayden Hawkey, G added to active roster (claimed from Kansas City)
Delete Ben Myers, G released as EBUG
Kansas City:
Add Matt Schmalz, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Galt, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Emerson Clark, F added to active roster (traded from Jacksonville)
Add Tyler Spezia, F assigned by Grand Rapids
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Evan Fitzpatrick, G activated from reserve
Delete Olle Eriksson-Ek, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Wichita:
Add Vincent Desharnais, D assigned by Bakersfield
Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Olsen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/28)
Add Beau Starrett, F assigned by Bakersfield [3/7]
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 8, 2020
- ECHL Transactions - March 8 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fine - ECHL
- Playoff-Bound Royals Host Brampton Sunday at 4:00 - Reading Royals
- Solar Bears Announce Updated Location for Planet Smoothie Meet-And-Greet - Orlando Solar Bears
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at IceMen, March 8, 2020 - Jacksonville IceMen
- Americans Third Period Rally Falls Short - Allen Americans
- Grizz Win a 7-4 Thriller in Rapid City - Utah Grizzlies
- Steelheads Win Streak Snapped in 5-4 Loss to Stingrays - Idaho Steelheads
- Quince's Late Strike Lifts Rays over Steelheads - South Carolina Stingrays
- Super Skunk Apes: Four Answered Goals Lead to 4-1 Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.