ECHL Announces Fine

March 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Wichita's Stefan Fournier has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #769, Wichita at Kansas City, on March 7.

Fournier is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 15:52 of the second period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

