Resilient Swamp Rabbits Top IceMen in OT

March 8, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It took a touch over four extra minutes, but the Greenville Swamp Rabbits picked up the win in overtime over the Jacksonville Icemen, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Brien Diffley kept the offensive zone with a swift chop, and after Kamerin Nault's opportunity was denied by goaltender Adam Carlson, Michael Pelech snatched the rebound and buried the biscuit to give Greenville the win.

It capped off a stretch of play in which the Swamp Rabbits outshot the tired Icemen 22-7 from the second period through overtime.

Overtime would not have been possible without one tremendous save from Swamp Rabbits goaltender Jake Kupsky, who stonewalled Mike Hedden on a clear-cut break down the slot with just eight seconds left in regulation. He made 20 saves in the win.

Greenville started the scoring in all three games on the Florida trip. A broken play ended up in the back of the Jacksonville net, as Jimmy Lodge tried to dangle off of a Pelech pass from the point, but the puck hopped off his stick and onto Dylan MacPherson's twig, who whipped a shot from the left circle top shelf to get the first goal.

The Swamp Rabbits outshot the Icemen 14-3 in the middle frame, and did some of their best defensive work all day. Unfortunately, one of those three shots hit the back of the net.

With just over a minute remaining in the second period, Wacey Rabbit shook off a Greenville defender and got to the net, and his shot found a way through Kupsky to even the score.

Neither team could strike on the power play, as the Swamp Rabbits had five chances, including an extended 5-on-3 power play chance.

As a result of the win, the Swamp Rabbits regained the third seed in the South Division, one point ahead of the Atlanta Gladiators, entering a critical week in the 2019-20 season.

The Swamp Rabbits return home on Thursday, March 12 to take on the Florida Everblades. Tickets are available at SwampRabbits.com.

