Six Alouettes on the East Division All-Star Team

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Canadian Football League unveiled the East and West Division All-Star teams on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Nick Callender, defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, linebackers Tyrice Beverette and Darnell Sankey, cornerback Kabion Ento, and safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy from the Montreal Alouettes have been selected to the East Division All-Star team.

Nick Callender - Offensive Lineman (2nd Selection)

East All-Star Team: 2023, 2024

Callender played all 18 regular-season games with the Alouettes, all as a starter. His stellar performance on the offensive line provided quarterbacks Davis Alexander and Cody Fajardo with more time to find receiver Tyson Philpot, who recorded an impressive total of 786 yards in just nine games before injury. Receivers Cole Spieker (823 yards, seven touchdowns) and Charleston Rambo (808 yards, five touchdowns) also benefited from solid protection to make several catches after accurate passes, propelling them among the elite in the CFL.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund - Defensive Lineman (1st Selection)

East All-Star Team: 2024

The 28-year-old had an outstanding first season with the Alouettes, starting in 17 regular-season games. The Southeastern Louisiana University alum recorded 36 defensive tackles and five on special teams. He also added a team-high seven sacks and forced one fumble. He also led the CFL with nine tackles for loss.

Tyrice Beverette - Linebacker (2nd Selection)

East All-Star Team: 2023, 2024

Beverette started all 18 games this season. He ranks first in the league with 137 defensive plays and fourth in the CFL with 102 defensive tackles. The 29-year-old led the CFL with four forced fumbles, while also intercepting two passes and recording five sacks.

Darnell Sankey - Linebacker (2nd Selection)

West All-Star Team: 2021

East All-Star Team: 2024

Sankey participated in all 18 games as a starter. He ranked third in the CFL with 107 defensive tackles and was among the league leaders with three forced fumbles. The 30-year-old also recorded one interception and one sack. He ranked fourth in the CFL with 119 defensive plays.

Marc-Antoine Dequoy - Safety (2nd Selection)

East All-Star Team: 2023, 2024

In 15 regular season games, all as a starter, the 30-year-old safety recorded 32 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and forced one fumble while knocking down three passes.

Kabion Ento - Safety (1st Selection)

East All-Star Team: 2024

Ento participated in all 18 regular season games as a starter. In his second season with the Alouettes, the 28-year-old American recorded 56 defensive tackles, two interceptions, and forced two fumbles.

The All-Star teams for each division were selected by members of the Canadian Football Writers Association and the head coaches of the CFL teams.

