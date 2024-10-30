Six RedBlacks Named to East Division All-CFL Team

Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - Six members of the Ottawa REDBLACKS have been recognized by the Canadian Football League for their outstanding performances during the 2024 season.

The league announced, today, that receiver Justin Hardy, offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais, defensive linemen Michael Wakefield and Lorenzo Mauldin IV, as well as defensive backs Adarius Pickett and Damon Webb were named to this year's East Division All-CFL squad.

Hardy earns a divisional nod for the second straight season, with another 1,000-yard campaign under his belt. The Washington, DC native racked up 1,343 yards through the air (second in the CFL), and a league-leading 97 receptions in just 16 games. The 32-year-old's five touchdowns also saw him tied for fifth in the league, along with a career-high 13.8 yards per catch, and career-long 68-yard reception in Week 6 at Edmonton. Hardy was voted the REDBLACKS' unanimous nominee for Most Outstanding Player, for his efforts.

Desjarlais makes the Divisional All-CFL team for the second time in his career, and first in the East, after taking home a pair of individual honours as Ottawa's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, and Most Outstanding Canadian. The 27-year-old native of Belle River, Ontario appeared in all 18 games for Ottawa, earning consistent top PFF marks, and helping to solidify the REDBLACKS in the trenches.

Wakefield picked up right where he left off after a career year in 2023, finishing tied for the CFL lead with a career-high eight sacks in 2024. The Valdosta, Georgia product also racked up three forced fumbles that saw him tied with Davion Taylor for first on the REDBLACKS, and second in the CFL. This is the first All-CFL nod of Wakefield's seven-season career, during a campaign wherein he was also voted Ottawa's unanimous Most Outstanding Defensive Player nominee.

Mauldin also tallied eight sacks on the season, marking the second time in three seasons that he has led the CFL, coupled with a 2022 season that saw him take home the league's Most Outstanding Defensive Player award, and an All-Star nod. The 32-year-old native of Sacramento, California racked up a career high 52 tackles in 2024, and matched his career best of two forced fumbles.

Pickett's first season in the nation's capital was ended after just 13 games due to an achilles injury, but the star defensive back's prolific production saw him earn an All-CFL nod at cover linebacker. A product of Berkeley, California, Pickett racked up 52 defensive tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble to earn a divisional honour for the second straight season. He also served as an ace on the REDBLACKS' special teams units, recording 14 tackles, en route to becoming the team's nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams player.

Webb earns his first career All-CFL nod, following a breakout season. The Detroit, Michigan native's career-high of five interceptions was good enough for third in the CFL, while he also tallied 69 total tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble. The 28-year-old Webb's terrific season was highlighted during the REDBLACKS' Week 14 win over the Toronto Argonauts, in which he ran two interceptions back for touchdowns.

The full East and West Division All-CFL teams can be found at CFL.ca. The 2024 All-CFL Team will be announced on Thursday, November 7.

The REDBLACKS will look to advance to the East Division Final, this Saturday, when they take on the Argos in a 3:00pm ET kickoff at BMO Field.

