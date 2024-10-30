Seven Elks Players Named to West Division All-CFL Team

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The 2024 West Division All-CFL Team has a heavy contingent of Green and Gold.

The list of Elks includes the team's Most Outstanding Player nominee wide receiver Eugene Lewis, who is a three time CFL East Division All-CFL nominee (formerly CFL All-Star). Veteran safety Loucheiz Purifoy is the Elks only other repeat nominee to get the nod, having been named to the West Division All-CFL in 2022 as a member of the B.C. Lions.

The duo joins five other players to receive first-time All-CFL honours with offensive tackle Martez Ivey, centre Mark Korte, defensive end Elliott Brown, linebacker Nick Anderson and punter Jake Julien being named to the team.

The players will go head-to-head in voting with the CFL East All-CFL nominees before the All-CFL Team is announced on November 6. For a full list of the All-CFL divisional squads, click here.

ELKS 2024 WEST DIVISION ALL-CFL SELECTIONS

Wide Receiver | Geno Lewis

This is Eugene Lewis's fourth time being named a divisional All-CFL nominee, but the first time as a member of the West Division. Lewis finished sixth in the CFL in receiving yards with 1,070, and third among West Division wideouts. The 31-year-old led all receivers in touchdowns with 10, adding another on the ground. The former East Division Most Outstanding Player recorded a touchdown in each of his last eight games - tying the Double E's all-time record set by fullback Blake Marshall in 1991 - and entering 2025 just two consecutive games away from tying the all-time CFL record set by receiver Terry Evashen in 1967-68.

Centre | Mark Korte

The local product received his first ever nomination for the All-CFL Team following a season where he started every game for the Elks league-leading offensive line. Korte made the calls for a line that ranked top of the league in most important metrics including most rushing yards (2,365) and fewest sacks allowed.

Offensive Tackle | Martez Ivey

Ivey comes off a season where he received his second consecutive nomination as the Elks Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. He was a cornerstone in a rush offence that led the CFL in yards per carry (6.2) and total rushing yards (2,365), while allowing the fewest sacks in the league (29). Ivey was named to the CFL's PFF Honour Roll in Weeks 10 & 14 while starting all 18 games for the club at left tackle.

Defensive End | Elliott Brown

Brown wrapped up his sophomore CFL season in style, finishing the year tied for the CFL lead in sacks and first in the West Division with tight QB takedowns. The former Virginia Cavalier was especially dominant down the stretch recording five of his sacks in the final eight games of the season. In addition to his sack total, Brown ranked first among Elks defensive linemen in tackles with 44 and recorded forced fumble.

Linebacker | Nick Anderson

The rookie linebacker recorded one of the best defensive first years in both Green and Gold and CFL history. The Tulane product finished first in the Canadian Football League in total tackles (116) and tied teammate Nyles Morgan for the CFL defensive tackle title with 111. Anderson's 111 defensive tackles were the second most by a rookie since they started recording tackles as a stat in 1987, trailing only Barrin Simpson's rookie record of 115 tackles set in 2001 as a member of the B.C. Lions. In addition to the tackles, Anderson notched three sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles to garner the Elks nomination as the team's Most Outstanding Rookie.

Safety | Loucheiz Purifoy

The veteran safety earns his second All-CFL nod after finishing the season tied for the Elks lead in interceptions with five, placing third in the CFL and leading all safeties. The 31-year-old racked up 48 total tackles and a sack, in addition to his impressive interception total. Purifoy was named to the CFL Honour Roll in Week 8 and Week 19.

Punter | Jake Julien

The Elks punter set the CFL all-time record for punting average at 54.0, surpassing longtime CFL/NFL punter Jon Ryan's 50.6 mark set back in 2002. The Barrie, Ont. product amassed 5,773 yards on 107 total punts. Julien's final punt of the season provided the Elks with the walk-off rouge in their 31-30 overtime victory over the Toronto Argonauts. ¬â¹

