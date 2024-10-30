Six Tiger-Cats Earn East Division All-CFL Honours

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Canadian Football League unveiled the divisional All-CFL teams today, including six Tiger-Cats selections; quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, receivers Shemar Bridges, Steven Dunbar Jr. and Tim White, centre David Beard and cornerback Jamal Peters.

Mitchell, the Tiger-Cats nominee for Most Outstanding Player this season, earns his fourth divisional nomination (2015, 2016, 2018, 2024) and first with the Tiger-Cats after he led the league in completions (420), passing yards (5,451) and passing touchdowns (32). Mitchell established new Tiger-Cats franchise records in passing yards and completions, eclipsing the marks (391 and 5,367) set by Henry Burris in 2012.

Bridges, started 15 games for the Tiger-Cats in his first season in the Canadian Football League, registering a team-leading 83 receptions, 933 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. The Jacksonville, Florida native ranks second in receptions and sixth in receiving yards amongst the East Division's leaders and was named the Tiger-Cats nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie. His 83 catches set a new Ticats record for receptions by a first-year player, surpassing the mark previously set by Jalen Saunders (76) in 2017.

This marks Dunbar Jr.'s second-career divisional nod (2022, 2024), after posting the third-most receiving yards in the East Division (1,159) while registering 75 receptions and five receiving touchdowns in 18 games. Dunbar established new career-bests in both receptions and receiving yards this season, and his 450 yards after catch (YAC) ranked second in the league.

White earns his fourth-consecutive divisional honour (2021-24). The Santa Clarita, California native started all 18 games for the Tiger-Cats this season, leading the East with eight receiving touchdowns while posting the second-most receiving yards (1,164) and fourth-most receptions (74) in the division. White led the Ticats in receiving yards for the fourth consecutive season.

Beard is a divisional All-CFL member for the first time in his career after starting all 18 games at centre for the Ticats in 2024. The Sherwood Park, Alberta native was a key piece of a Tiger-Cats offensive line that allowed the fewest sacks in the East (31) and helped the Ticats offence post a league-leading 406.1 net yards per game. Beard was also named the club's nominee for the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award earlier this week.

Peters earns his second career divisional nomination (2022, 2024) and first as a member of the Tiger-Cats. The Bassfield, Mississippi native started 14 games at boundary corner, posting 41 total tackles, 38 defensive tackles, two tackles for loss, seven pass knockdowns and a team-leading four interceptions. The former Mississippi State defensive back was also named the Tiger-Cats nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player earlier this season.

The 2024 All-CFL Team will be announced on Thursday, November 7.

