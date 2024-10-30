Seven Blue Bombers Named to Divisional All-CFL Team

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Canadian Football League today unveiled its 2024 Divisional All-CFL Teams, with seven members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers named to the West squad.

Honoured as members of the West Division All-CFL Team are running back Brady Oliveira, receiver Nic Demski, offensive tackle Stanley Bryant, guard Liam Dobson, defensive end Willie Jefferson, cornerback Tyrell Ford, and defensive back Deatrick Nichols.

The voting was conducted by members of The Football Reporters of Canada, the FRC's national chapter and head coaches in the West Division.

Brady Oliveira earns a place on the division All-Star Team for a second straight season after again leading the league in rushing and yards from scrimmage. Oliveira finished the season with 1,353 yards rushing and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) and averaged 79.6 yards rushing per game while posting six 100-yard games. Oliveira also had 476 receiving yards on a career-high 57 receptions to finish the year with 1,829 yards from scrimmage.

Oliveira was also recently named the Blue Bombers' Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian for a second straight season.

Nic Demski cracked the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the second consecutive season and second time in his career. He led the Blue Bombers in receiving yardage with 1,030 yards on 76 receptions - both career highs. This is Demski's fourth divisional all-star berth, having been also selected in 2021, 2022 and 2023. He was named the Blue Bombers' top Canadian in 2021 and 2022.

Stanley Bryant keeps adding to his impressive career resumé, having now been named a divisional all-star for a ninth time after also being selected in 2013-14 and 2017-23. The most-decorated linemen in CFL history as a four-time winner of the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award, Bryant continued to man the left side of the Blue Bombers front and played an integral role in Oliveira's rushing crown and helping protect Zach Collaros as he set a new career high in passing yards at 4,336. Bryant was also named the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman for a seventh time.

Liam Dobson, the Blue Bombers left guard, has been saluted as a member of the West Division All-CFL Team for the first time in his career. The 26-year-old Ottawa product was in his first full season as a starter and started all 18 regular-season games as part of a line that helped Oliveira earn a second-straight rushing title. Dobson was the Blue Bombers' first pick, third overall, in the 2021 CFL Draft.

Willie Jefferson has earned a spot on the West Division All-CFL Team for the seventh consecutive season after previously being named from 2017-19 and 2021-23. Jefferson posted a team-leading six quarterback sacks, adding one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 10 pass knockdowns along with 25 defensive tackles.

Deatrick Nichols posted the best numbers in his career in earning a third spot on the division all-star team after being recognized in 2021 and 2022. Nichols finished with a career-high 48 tackles and added three interceptions - matching his career best - including his first Pick-6 in a win over Calgary in July. He also had a team-high two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Tyrell Ford made his first season as a starting corner for the Blue Bombers a memorable one in earning his first career all-star berth while also being named the team's Most Outstanding Defensive Player. Ford led the Blue Bombers with seven interceptions and finished second to Evan Holm in total defensive plays with 74 on 51 defensive tackles, four special-teams tackles, and 12 pass knockdowns - the second-highest total in the CFL. Ford was the Blue Bombers' first pick, 13th overall, in the 2022 CFL Draft.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.