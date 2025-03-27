Annual Blue Bombers Girls High School Flag Football League Season Kicks Off

March 27, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Football Club is proud to announce the launch of the second annual season of the High School Girls Flag Football League, presented by Bell MTS.

Building on the success of its inaugural season, the league has grown significantly, expanding from 19 teams to 30 teams from high schools across the city. Over the course of six weeks, more than 370 athletes will compete in 80+ games, showcasing their skills and passion for the sport.

"The growth of this league has been tremendous heading into its second year. Good luck to all the teams competing," said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "Bell's support of this program, along with their ongoing commitment to our amateur football programs, helps us break down barriers to participation and create more opportunities for young women in the sport."

As part of its continued commitment to increasing accessibility, the Winnipeg Football Club provides all required equipment for participating teams, ensuring financial constraints are not a barrier to play.

"We are proud to support the High School Girls Flag Football League as it enters its second year. The expansion from 19 to 30 teams highlights the growing enthusiasm and commitment of young athletes in Winnipeg," said David Kennedy, Vice President of Brand and Sponsorship at Bell. "We look forward to seeing the talent and sportsmanship on display this season and wish all the teams the best of luck."

The league runs from March 25 to May 8, with games held every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The season will culminate in an exciting championship event at Princess Auto Stadium, and selected teams will have the unique opportunity to play during halftime of the Blue Bombers' game on May 24.

