Grey Cup Champion Chris Morris Named Edmonton Elks President and CEO

EDMONTON - Chris Morris is returning to his first Green and Gold football home.

A three-time Grey Cup champion with the Edmonton Eskimos (1993, 2003, 2005), Morris is the Edmonton Elks new President and CEO, the Club announced Wednesday.

Morris rejoins the Double E after spending the previous 12 years as head coach at the University of Alberta. One of the best offensive linemen in Double E history, Morris spent all 14 of his CFL seasons with the Green and Gold, making his debut in 1992 before retiring in 2005. He would go on to be inducted into the EE Wall of Honour in 2008.

A veteran of 237 CFL games, Morris brings significant leadership experience to the President and CEO role. While still playing with the Esks, Morris became a full-time teacher with Edmonton Public Schools in 1997 and ascended to principal at Spruce Avenue Junior High in 2009. While leading the UofA, Morris rebuilt the program by reconnecting with alumni, donors, and Northern Alberta's football community. He coached 19 CFL draft picks over his time with the Golden Bears, including current Elks Mark Korte, Jake Taylor, and Josiah Schakel.

"Chris was a winner and a leader during his time as an Eskimo," said Elks owner Larry Thompson. "As a teacher, principal, and most recently coach of the Golden Bears, Chris has strived for excellence and commanded respect."

"His connection to our past, leadership attributes, and understanding of what it takes to win made him the right choice to lead us into 2025 and beyond."

Originally from Scarborough, Ont., Morris was a two-time CIS All-Canadian while playing for the University of Toronto Varsity Blues. Drafted in the first round (8th overall) of the 1992 CFL Draft by the Eskimos, Morris' workmanlike approach endeared him to teammates and fans alike over his CFL career.

"This is a dream opportunity for me," said Morris, the 2023 U SPORTS Coach of the Year. "As a proud EE Alum and passionate supporter of football in Northern Alberta, I know how much this Club means to the community and I look forward to continuing our tradition of giving back and winning football games."

"I'd like to thank Larry and outgoing President and CEO Rick LeLacheur for giving me the chance to come back to the place I consider my football home. It's a job I don't take lightly and I'm excited to get to work and return us to our winning ways."

LeLacheur, who has been the Club's interim President and CEO since August 22, 2023, remains with the EE as an advisor to Thompson and will continue as the Club's alternate governor on the CFL Board of Governors.

"As a player, Chris was one of the best and as a leader in our community, Chris has continued to show the attributes we were looking for in a President and CEO," said LeLacheur. "I look forward to supporting Chris during his transition and watching him succeed in the coming years."

