Riders Top West Division with Nine Divisional All-CFL Honours

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are pleased to announce they have a league-best nine divisional All-CFL players, the most in the West Division and tying the Toronto Argonauts for the most in the league.

The divisional finalists encompass all three phases of the game, including three on offence, five on defence and one on special teams.

Notably, the Roughriders' nominee for Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player -- Rolan Milligan Jr. -- was voted West Division All-CFL in two positions: halfback and special teams player.

The full list of nominees is as follows:

TREVOR HARRIS

QUARTERBACK

Quarterback Trevor Harris maximized every opportunity this 2024 regular season, leading the league with a 108.4 quarterback efficiency rating and setting Roughriders records for single-season completion percentage (72.4) and consecutive games with a completion percentage of at least 75 (four; previous record was two). Over 11 games, Harris completed 260 of 359 pass attempts, totaling 3,264 yards and 20 touchdowns, making him the eighth-fastest quarterback in Rider history to reach 20 passing touchdowns. Harris proved to be a difference maker for the Green and White, with the team going 7-4 under his leadership. He threw multiple touchdown passes in eight games and produced 300 or more passing yards in six. He joins an elite group of Roughriders quarterbacks named West All-Stars (now All-CFL) in the post-Lancaster era, standing alongside names like Kent Austin (1990), Kerry Joseph (2007) and Darian Durant (2009, 2013). Harris finished the 2024 regular season ranked 16th in CFL career passing yards (33,148), 13th in completions (2,749) and 20th in touchdown passes (180). Recognized as the CFL's Offensive Player of the Month for August and September by Pro Football Focus, Harris has consistently demonstrated his impact on the field throughout the season. He was last named a Divisional All-Star in 2016.

SAMUEL EMILUS

WIDE RECEIVER

Picking up right where he left off in 2023, Samuel Emilus has recorded his second straight 1,000-yard season, becoming just the third Canadian receiver in Rider history to reach that milestone in consecutive years. Emilus is a consistent deep threat, catching seven passes for 30 yards or greater including a sensational 88-yard touchdown against Edmonton in Week 18 to help the team clinch a playoff spot. His four receptions of 50-plus yards are the Riders' most in a regular season since 2002 (Derick Armstrong).

The Quebec native has amassed 1,064 yards and five touchdowns on 87 receptions (the latter total placing him fourth in the league) and ranks third in the CFL (second among receivers) in yards after catch with an eye-popping 439. He hit more than 100 yards in a game twice this season, including a 161-yard game in Week 6 in B.C., where he caught two receptions for over 50 yards. That was the 16thtime in Rider history a player has had two receptions of that description in a game.

GUARD

LOGAN FERLAND

It was a year of constant change on the Roughriders' offensive line due to injury, but Logan Ferland was a pillar of consistency. The Saskatchewan native has suited up for all 18 regular season games in 2024 and has shown incredible tenacity and versatility, playing every position along the line except left guard, sometimes being required to make the change mid-game. Ferland was the opening-day starter at right guard, where he made 11 starts, but didn't miss a beat when he was pressed into action at right tackle (one start) and most recently at centre where he has started the last six games. He was named the top offensive lineman for the month of July by Pro Football Focus and was the top-rated offensive lineman in Week 6.

Ferland is the leader of a unit that has allowed just 35 sacks. His play has contributed to Saskatchewan also leading all playoff-bound West Division teams in points scored (453), offensive touchdowns (45), touchdown passes (27) and passer efficiency (98.1). For its efforts, the offensive line was awarded top marks by Pro Football Focus in Weeks 7, 13 and 16.

MICAH JOHNSON

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

A stalwart along the defensive line, Micah Johnson suited up for all 18 games for the Roughriders this season, consistently making his impact known to opposing offensive linemen. Johnson, who routinely commands a double or triple team by his opponents, registered 28 defensive tackles (including four for a loss, which tied him for fifth in the league) and six sacks (tied for third in the league, and first on the team). Johnson earned a two-sack game against Toronto in Week 5. As part of a stout run defence, Johnson helped Saskatchewan allow the fewest rushing first downs (94) and the fewest rushing yards (80.3 per game) in the league. The Roughriders also rank second in the West in sacks with 38, one fewer than B.C.

In addition to his strong performance on the defensive line, Johnson stepped in as an emergency offensive lineman in the Labour Day Classic, playing a strong two-and-a-half quarters at right guard. Johnson is a three-time CFL All-Star (2016-18) and a seven-time Divisional All-Star/All-CFL (2016-22, 2024).

JAMEER THURMAN

LINEBACKER

Linebacker Jameer Thurman has been a commanding presence for the Roughriders throughout the 2024 regular season. Appearing in 17 games, he contributed 78 total tackles, including a season-high seven in Weeks 5 and 14. He delivered a standout performance in Week 3 against his former team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, recording five defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and an interception, which he returned 28 yards for a touchdown. His key early-season contributions of three fumble recoveries (tying him for first in the CFL with teammate C.J. Reavis) and one interception in the first four games set the tone for a strong 4-0 start. As captain of the defence, Thurman has also been instrumental in several game-winning plays, including a critical forced fumble late in Week 7 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, which allowed the Roughriders to shut down a two-possession game with two and a half minutes left in the fourth quarter, and a late fourth-quarter interception in Week 16 against the Calgary Stampeders. Despite a stellar CFL career thus far, this is Thurman's first Divisional All-Star/All-CFL nod.

C.J. REAVIS

COVER LINEBACKER

It has been a career year for C.J. Reavis, who spent the 2024 season flying around the field in coverage and shoring up the Roughriders' run defence, logging an impressive 106 defensive plays. The third-year Sam linebacker leads the team in defensive tackles (89) and set a career high in the process. Reavis also leads all Sam linebackers in sacks (four). His five tackles for a loss rank him fourth overall in the league and second among Sams. In addition, the Virgina native added three pass deflections, three fumble recoveries (first in the league; tied with teammate Jameer Thurman) and one forced fumble to his impressive 2024 statistics.

Reavis suited up for 17 games this season, recording five tackles or more in 11 games, including 10 tackles and a sack in Week 12 against Toronto, nine tackles in Week 18 against Edmonton and eight tackles and a sack against Calgary in Week 16. As nimble against the run as he is in pass coverage, Reavis has helped the defence allow the fewest rushing yards in the league this season (80.3 per game).

ROLAN MILLIGAN JR.

HALFBACK AND SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER

A leader on defence and a noted ballhawk, opposing quarterbacks must always account for Rolan Milligan Jr. as he's always ready to make a play on the football. Milligan Jr. is responsible for 111 defensive plays this season, ranking fifth in the CFL (and first among non-linebackers). He has made a league-leading eight interceptions (sixth all-time in Rider history) and if he's not picking it off, he's knocking it down, registering 10 pass deflections, ranking fourth in the CFL. Milligan Jr. has also made 71 defensives tackles, including two for a loss. The Florida native was named the top defensive back in the CFL by Pro Football Focus in Weeks 1, 5 and 17.

Milligan Jr. is also an impact player on special teams, ranking second in the CFL and on the team with 20 special teams tackles. PFF named him the top special teams player for the month of June.

Milligan Jr. is the Roughriders' nominee for Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

MARCUS SAYLES

CORNERBACK

Since joining the Roughriders in June, Marcus Sayles has stepped in and made a big impact, helping lock down the defensive backfield all season long. Over 17 games, Sayles earned 57 defensive tackles and two tackles for a loss and was a magnet for the ball, tying his career-high of four interceptions, including his first career pick-six in Week 5, and added two fumble recoveries. The disruptive cornerback has also earned 12 pass knockdowns, ranking second in the league and fourth all-time in Rider history, en route to a total of 77 defensive plays. Sayles was named the league's top defender across all defensive positions for the month of September by Pro Football Focus after registering 12 defensive tackles and earning two of his four interceptions that month. This is Sayles' third divisional honour after previously being named a West All-Star in 2019 and 2022 as well as a CFL All-Star in 2022.

