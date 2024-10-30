Justin McInnis & Sean Whyte Named to West Division All-CFL Team

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver)- On Wednesday morning, the Canadian Football League announced more accolades for Justin McInnis and Sean Whyte as each player was named to the West Division All-CFL team. Voting was done by the Football Reporters of Canada and league head coaches.

McInnis (1st career selection)- took his game to new heights in 2024, becoming the first Canadian to lead the league in receiving yards since Andy Fantuz in 2010 while his 1,469 yards were the second-highest in a season by a Canadian Lion behind only Matt Clark (1,530 in 1991). The Quebec native also established new career-highs in receptions (92) and touchdowns (7) while earning the team nomination for both Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian.

Whyte (3rd career selection)- the 39-year-old continues to age like fine wine, finishing the regular season with a CFL-best 94.3 field goal percentage (50/53). The White Rock native continued to etch his place in history after making good on his first 29 field goal tries of the season to set a new franchise record of 47 straight dating back to 2023. Whyte also tied the single-game franchise record by making seven field goals in a July 13 win over Saskatchewan. He is also the Lions' team nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

