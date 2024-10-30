Harris and Mitchell Headline 2024 Divisional All-CFL Squads

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Trevor Harris and Bo Levi Mitchell are under centre for the 2024 Canadian Football League (CFL) Divisional All-CFL teams. Saskatchewan and Toronto have nine selections apiece to lead the divisions. A total of 16 national and one global selections were recognized among the year's best.

The Divisional All-CFL teams were selected by the National Chapter of the Football Reporters of Canada, their local counterparts in each division's markets, the division's head coaches, and fans who took part in the All-CFL Fan Vote, powered by the league's Official Data and Technology partner, Genius Sports.

The 2024 All-CFL Team will be announced on Thursday, November 7.

2024 DIVISIONAL ALL-CFL TEAMS

(POS | West Division | East Division)

* Denotes a national player

^ Denotes a global player

OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM)

RB | Brady Oliveira (WPG)* | Ka'Deem Carey (TOR)

REC | Justin McInnis (BC)* | Justin Hardy (OTT)

REC | Samuel Emilus (SSK)* | Tim White (HAM)

REC | Reggie Begelton (CGY) | Shemar Bridges (HAM)

REC | Eugene Lewis (EDM) | Makai Polk (TOR)

REC | Nic Demski (WPG)* | Steven Dunbar Jr. (HAM)

CEN | Mark Korte (EDM)* | David Beard (HAM)*

G | Logan Ferland (SSK)* | Ryan Hunter (TOR)*

G | Liam Dobson (WPG)* | Drew Desjarlais (OTT)*

OT | Stanley Bryant (WPG) | Dejon Allen (TOR)

OT | Martez Ivey (EDM) | Nick Callender (MTL)

DEFENCE

DE | Willie Jefferson (WPG) | Lorenzo Mauldin IV (OTT)

DE | Elliott Brown (EDM) | Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (MTL)*

DT | Micah Johnson (SSK) | Jake Ceresna (TOR)

DT | Mike Rose (CGY) | Michael Wakefield (OTT)

LB | Jameer Thurman (SSK) | Tyrice Beverette (MTL)

LB | Nick Anderson (EDM) | Darnell Sankey (MTL)

CLB | C.J. Reavis (SSK) | Adarius Pickett (OTT)

CB | Tyrell Ford (WPG)* | Jamal Peters (HAM)

CB | Marcus Sayles (SSK) | Kabion Ento (MTL)

HB | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | DaShaun Amos (TOR)

HB | Deatrick Nichols (WPG) | Damon Webb (OTT)

S | Loucheiz Purifoy (EDM) | Marc-Antoine Dequoy (MTL)*

SPECIAL TEAMS

K | Sean Whyte (BC)* | Lirim Hajrullahu (TOR)*

P | Jake Julien (EDM)* | John Haggerty (TOR)^

ST | Rolan Milligan Jr. (SSK) | Janarion Grant (TOR)

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.