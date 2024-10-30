Stampeders Part Ways with Three Coaches

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders announce that the following members of the team's coaching staff will not be retained for the 2025 season:

Special-teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam

Defensive coordinator Brent Monson

Defensive line coach Juwan Simpson

Further announcements regarding the football operations staff will be made at a later date.

"As an organization, we felt some changes were needed as part of the process of rebuilding a winning team," said general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "We thank these coaches for their contributions to the organization and wish them the best."

Kilam and Monson served as Stampeders coaches for 20 and 15 years respectively. Simpson was on staff for two years.

"Mark was a loyal soldier and an integral part of our Grey Cup-winning seasons," said Dickenson.

"No one worked harder than Brent and he gave us everything he had.

"Simp's connection with the Stampeders goes back to 2008 and we appreciate everything he did for our organization as a player and as a coach.

"We thank them all and wish them well in the future."

