Begelton and Rose Earn Division Honours

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Receiver Reggie Begelton and defensive tackle Mike Rose have been voted as West Division all-stars - West Division All-CFL in the league's new terminology - for the 2024 Canadian Football League season.

It's the third division all-star nod for Begelton, who was previously recognized in 2019 and 2023, and the fourth in a row for Rose.

The division all-CFL team was determined by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC), one vote from each West Division team's coaching staff as well as online fan voting.

Begelton started all 18 games at slotback and finished tied for second in the league with 92 receptions this season and was fifth in receiving yards with 1,150. He ranked second in the CFL with 34 catches for second-down conversions. Begelton had four touchdown catches as well as a two-point conversion reception and cracked the 100-yard mark in receiving yards on three occasions.

The Lamar University alum surpassed a pair of career milestones - 5,000 receiving yards and 400 catches - during the 2024 campaign and was voted by teammates as the 2024 winner of the Presidents' Ring award for demonstrating excellence on and off the field.

Rose started all 18 games at defensive tackle this season and was tops on the team with six sacks. It was the second consecutive season he led the Stamps in quarterback takedowns.

Rose also had 19 defensive tackles including three tackles for loss and an interception that he returned 83 yards for his first career touchdown. Rose had a pair of sacks in a Week 9 victory over the Toronto Argonauts.

