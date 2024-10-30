Argos Lead the East Division with Nine Division All-CFL Players in 2024

October 30, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League announced today that the Toronto Argonauts have nine players tabbed as East Division All-CFL players (formerly East All-Stars), which is tied with Saskatchewan for most in the CFL. This is the second consecutive season the Boatmen have paced the league.

The Division All-CFL players were selected by the local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) in their respective division's markets and the National Chapter, as well as head coaches. Fans also took part in this year's selections through the All-Star Fan Vote.

The 2024 All-CFL team will be announced on Thursday, November 7.

Toronto's East All-CFL'ers include:

RB Ka'Deem Carey* (3)

G Ryan Hunter (2)

OT Dejon Allen* (3)

WR Makai Polk* (1)

DT Jake Ceresna* (2)

DB DaShaun Amos* (2)

K Lirim Hajrullahu (3)

P John Haggerty^ (2)

RT Janarion Grant* (2)

*American

^Global

(# of times voted Division All-CFL in career)

Ka'Deem Carey

Carey, in his first season in Toronto, finished third in CFL rushing yards with 1,060 and first in touchdowns among running backs with seven. His yardage total was the seventh-best in team history. The five-year CFL veteran ranks second in the CFL with 30 rushes of at least 10 yards and sits third in yards per rush with 5.5 (minimum 100 carries). The Arizona product has also added 37 receptions for 356 yards and another major through the air. He is the Argos fifth leading receiver and is fourth in receptions. This is Carey's third Division All-CFL nod (CGY '21-'22)

Ryan Hunter

Hunter earns his second consecutive East All-CFL nomination after joining the Argos during the 2022 season. The 2023 All-CFL player has solidified an offensive line helping clear lanes for the league's second-leading rushing unit at 121.3 yards per game. The Bowling Green product has started all 18 games this season and aided an offense that sits atop the CFL averaging 28.6 points per game. He has started multiple games at guard and tackle in 2024. Hunter is Toronto's nominee for Most Outstanding Lineman.

Dejon Allen

Allen, the CFL's reigning Most Outstanding Lineman, is an East All-CFL player for the third consecutive season after starting 17 games at right tackle in 2024. The Hawaii product was a stalwart on an offense that attempted the most offensive plays in the CFL this season with 1,038, good for 57.7/game.

Makai Polk

Polk had an outstanding rookie campaign with the Boatmen hauling in 61 receptions for 1,024 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games. His yardage total is third most amongst rookies and 10th most in the CFL. The Mississippi State product averages 16.8 yards per reception, good for second in the league (min. 20 receptions). In his final nine games, Polk has amassed 37 receptions for 736 yards and had five 100-yard performances over his final seven games. Polk was the first Argo rookie WR since 2016 to topple 1,000 receiving yards.

Jake Ceresna

Ceresna is a Division All-CFL nomination for the second time (EDM '22) after tying for the league lead in sacks with eight. The first-year Argo also chipped in with 29 defensive tackles and one forced fumble in 17 games played.

DaShaun Amos

Amos has amassed five interceptions (third most in the league), 25 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and one touchdown in 18 games for the Boatmen. The third-year Argo and sixth-year pro has turned those five picks into 131 return yards, including a 55-yard touchdown, which ranks second in the CFL. The two-time Division All-CFL (CGY '19) has helped anchor a defense that is second in the league in turnovers with 39. Amos is the team nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

Lirim Hajrullahu

Hajrullahu had a career year in 2024, tying an Argo record with 55 field goals made. His 92.9 field goal percentage and 202 points (league leader) are the best in his seven CFL seasons. The three-time Division All-CFLer (TOR '16, HAM '19) is the Argos team nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian and has been nominated by his team for that award three times (WPG '14 and TOR '16 also).

John Haggerty

Haggerty was tied for the league lead in punts inside the 10 with eight while ranking second in punt average (50.3) and net punt average (37.7). The Australian played 18 games this season and punted 91 times for 4,573 gross yards. His punt average was the highest of his three-year career. His Week nine 88-yard punt vs. Calgary was the longest in the CFL this season and the longest of his career. This is Haggerty's second Division All-CFL nod ('22).

Janarion Grant

Grant ranks first in the CFL in punt return yards (989), punt return average (14.8), and punt return touchdowns (3), sits second in kick return average (24.4) and fourth in kick return yards (1,000). He also ran back a 103-yard kick return for a touchdown. The Rutgers product has had the fifth-best punt return season in Argos history. This is Grant's second Division All-CFL award (WPG '22). He is Toronto's nominee for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

