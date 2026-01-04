Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. Iowa Wolves - Game Highlights
Published on January 3, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
NBA G League Stories from January 3, 2026
- Late Run Lifts Skyforce to 120-114 Road Victory at Iowa - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- South Bay Lakers Out-Hustle Memphis to Earn Overtime Win - South Bay Lakers
- Williams Scores 33 in Maine's Overtime Thrilling Win - Maine Celtics
- Vipers Dim the Suns in Battle of the Valleys - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Iowa Wolves Drop One 114-120 to Sioux Falls Skyforce in First Home Game of New Year - Iowa Wolves
- Windy City Falls to Osceola to Split Series, 1-1 - Windy City Bulls
- Osceola Magic Defeat Bulls on Second Night of Back-To-Back - Osceola Magic
- Herd Dethrone the Kings, 89-87 - Wisconsin Herd
- Houston Rockets Sign Tristen Newton to a Two-Way - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Birmingham Moves to 4-3 Behind Big Performances from Carton and Oduro - Birmingham Squadron
- Series Preview: at Iowa Wolves - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Legends Dominate Second Half to Take Down OKC Blue - Texas Legends
