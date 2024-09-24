Silvertips Acquire Goaltender Alex Garrett in Trade with Calgary

September 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Everett Silvertips News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially acquired goaltender Alex Garrett from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2028 sixth-round pick.

"Alex brings depth to our goaltending this season," commented Silvertips general manager Mike Fraser. "We're excited to add his experience and skill set, and we welcome him to Silvertip Country."

Garrett, an '05-born Saskatoon, SK native, has appeared in 20 career WHL games, 19 of which came last season playing under the direction of head coach Steve Hamilton. The 6-foot-1, 186-pound netminder has a career 7-8-2 record with a 3.76 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage.

He spent the 2022-23 season with the Saskatoon Blazers U18 AAA, where he posted a 16-2-0 record with a 2.99 goals-against average and .899 save percentage. He also finished a perfect 9-0 in the playoffs that season, posting a 1.76 goals-against and .946 save percentage en route to a SMAAAHL championship. Other members of the 2023 TELUS Cup bronze-medalist Blazers include Silvertips forward Caine Wilke and prospect Raiden Zacharias.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.