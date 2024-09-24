Blades Add Depth on Defence, Acquire Sytsma from Silvertips

September 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades have acquired 2006-born defenceman Cameron Sytsma from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

"Cameron is a player we've liked since seeing him with Team BC at the WHL Cup in 2021," said Blades general manager, Colin Priestner, "He brings experience to an age group that we've wanted to enhance."

The Surrey, BC native was drafted by the Silvertips in the sixth round (131 overall) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. The left-handed shot spent the 2021-22 season with the Canadian Sport School Hockey League's (CSSHL) Burnaby Winter Club U18 Prep squad and finished with two goals and 12 points in 27 games. Sytsma's spent the past two seasons with Everett, collecting ten assists, 38 penalty minutes, and a +3 rating in 101 career WHL games. The 5-foot-11 defender's best season came last year with eight assists and a +16 rating in 45 games.

"On the ice, he is a great skater and plays with a lot of tempo," said Priestner, "We feel he will be a solid addition to our young blueline.

Sytsma's got five games of WHL playoff experience under his belt from the 2023 postseason. It won't be long until the 18-year-old gets a chance to play his former club as the Blades host the Silvertips Saturday, Oct. 5 at SaskTel Centre. Puck drop is slated for 7:00pm.

The Blades want to welcome the Sytsma family to the organization and look forward to working with Cameron under the guidance of Dan DaSilva's coaching staff.

