Hitmen Trade Goaltender Alex Garrett to Silvertips

September 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have traded 19 year-old goaltender Alex Garrett to the Everett Silvertips in exchange for a fifth round pick in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft and a conditional sixth round pick in the 2028 draft.

The goaltender from Saskatoon was drafted by Calgary in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft in the seventh round (144th overall) and appeared in 20 games for the club.

With the return of Oliver Tulk, Carson Wetsch and Axel Hurtig from their respective NHL Camps, Calgary now carries 15 forwards, 8 defenceman, and 2 goaltenders on the roster heading into the opening weekend. Carter Yakemchuk remains with the Ottawa Senators.

Calgary opens the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday September 28th in Edmonton before returning to the Scotiabank Saddledome for the 30th Anniversary Season Home Opener on Sunday, September 29th. Game time is at 2:00 p.m.

