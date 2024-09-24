Wheat Kings Name Quinn Mantei Captain

September 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







Brandon MB - The Brandon Wheat Kings are thrilled to announce Quinn Mantei as the 53rd Captain in Wheat Kings WHL History.

Entering his 4th year with the club, Quinn was selected by the Wheat Kings 13th overall in the 2020 WHL entry draft and made his debut with the team on Oct.1st 2021. Suiting up in 186 regular season games since, he is a 2-time Wheat Kings award winner of the Brad McCrimmon Trophy, given annually to the hockey club's top Defenceman.

"Quinn exemplifies what a Wheat King is." Said Wheat Kings G.M. and Head Coach, Marty Murray. "He works extremely hard and leads by example. He puts the team ahead of any individual goals and we look forward to him leading our group everyday."

The rest of the leadership group will be announced at a future date, but the team has lots of options for players to play a part in the Leadership core.

"It should also be noted that we do not need or want him to carry the weight of the world on his shoulders. We just want him to be himself and not change a thing. Once the roster is finalized, we will round out the rest of the leadership group." Continued Murray.

Quinn will wear the "C" for the first time tomorrow night, when the Wheat Kings open the season against the Moose Jaw Warriors. Game time at Westoba Place is 7pm, special pre-game ceremonies to begin at 6:50!

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from September 24, 2024

Wheat Kings Name Quinn Mantei Captain - Brandon Wheat Kings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.