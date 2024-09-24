All Four NHL Draftees Reassigned to Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have had four players reassigned to them following stints at their respective NHL Training Camps.

D Tarin Smith ('06) has been returned from Anaheim Ducks camp

D Kaden Hammell ('05) has been returned from Seattle Kraken camp

C Julius Miettinen ('06) has been returned from Seattle Kraken camp

D Eric Jamieson ('05) has been returned from Calgary Flames camp

All four players are officially eligible to participate in the 2024-25 season.

