All Four NHL Draftees Reassigned to Everett
September 24, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Everett Silvertips News Release
EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have had four players reassigned to them following stints at their respective NHL Training Camps.
D Tarin Smith ('06) has been returned from Anaheim Ducks camp
D Kaden Hammell ('05) has been returned from Seattle Kraken camp
C Julius Miettinen ('06) has been returned from Seattle Kraken camp
D Eric Jamieson ('05) has been returned from Calgary Flames camp
All four players are officially eligible to participate in the 2024-25 season.
