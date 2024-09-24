Game Day Hub September 20 at Kamloops

The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club kicks off its 2024-25 campaign on Friday, September 20 at 7:00 p.m. on the road against the Kamloops Blazers.

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Sandman Centre

Uniforms: Black

Listen Live: Winterhawks Radio Network and on the Winterhawks App

Watch Live: WHL Live on CHL TV

Game Notes: Winterhawks Game Notes

The anticipation is over as the 2024-25 WHL season starts tonight! The Winterhawks are poised for an electrifying campaign, with a roster that balances a lot of talent, seasoned veterans, and energetic newcomers.

While a few key players are still impressing at NHL Training Camps, the team's depth and preseason shows they're more than ready for the challenges ahead. Keep an eye out for standout performances from both returning stars and rising talents who shined in the preseason.

New Season, New Faces

Tonight's game marks an exciting milestone for the Winterhawks, with several players set to make their WHL debuts.

Our newcomers include:

Jordan Duguay

Carsyn Dyck

Nikita Mikhailov

Reed Brown

Brodie Hankel

Marek Chaloupka

Griffin Darby

Ondrej Stebetak

Marek Schlenker

From forwards looking to make an immediate impact on the scoresheet to defensemen ready to shore up the blue line, and new netminders eager to prove themselves, this group of rookies adds depth and excitement to Portland's roster.

Fans should keep a close eye on how these newcomers adapt to the pace and intensity of WHL play. Their performances could be key in setting the tone for the Winterhawks' season and shaping the team's identity moving forward.

Blazer Breakdown: Scouting the Opposition

As the Winterhawks open their 2024-25 campaign in Kamloops, they face a Blazers team that has consistently been a formidable force in the WHL. The Kamloops Blazers enter this season with high expectations. Known for their aggressive style and home-ice advantage, the Blazers present a challenge for any visiting team, especially on an opening night.

While both teams may be missing some familiar faces due to NHL camps, this early-season matchup provides an opportunity for emerging talent to step up and make their presence felt. The Winterhawks' blend of returning veterans and hungry newcomers will be put to the test against a Blazers squad equally eager to start the season on a high note.

The Winterhawks-Blazer's matchup has produced some memorable contests in recent years, and tonight's season opener is poised to add another exciting chapter to this storied rivalry.

